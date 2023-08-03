Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Given New $233.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $263.00 to $233.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HSY. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $261.67.

Get Hershey alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HSY

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE:HSY opened at $233.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.28. Hershey has a twelve month low of $211.49 and a twelve month high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hershey will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Hershey’s payout ratio is 47.64%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $3,862,021.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,751 shares in the company, valued at $35,704,521. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total transaction of $3,862,021.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,704,521. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 117,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.58, for a total transaction of $30,650,374.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,138,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,369,211.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 292,911 shares of company stock worth $76,238,787. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

(Get Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.