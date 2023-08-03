HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Short Interest Down 5.5% in July

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,870,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the June 30th total of 18,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity at HP

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $135,654.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,346.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $219,747.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,589. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $135,654.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,346.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 198,620 shares of company stock worth $6,108,881. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get HP alerts:

Institutional Trading of HP

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Applied Capital LLC FL acquired a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter worth $650,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in HP by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,512,391 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $40,426,000 after purchasing an additional 139,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HP by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 694,904 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $18,589,000 after purchasing an additional 72,438 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:HPQ opened at $32.49 on Thursday. HP has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $35.32. The company has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.95.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPQ has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HP

HP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.