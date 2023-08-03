Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT Raised to $90.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Hub Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Hub Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $95.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.43.

Get Hub Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUBG

Hub Group Stock Performance

Shares of HUBG opened at $89.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $67.77 and a 12 month high of $104.67. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.03. Hub Group had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,155,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $516,689,000 after buying an additional 29,560 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hub Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,729,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,265,000 after acquiring an additional 49,438 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hub Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,448,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,602,000 after acquiring an additional 96,803 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hub Group by 14.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,544,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,021,000 after acquiring an additional 190,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Hub Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,433,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,643,000 after acquiring an additional 45,357 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.