Ian Craig Bliss Sells 1,500,000 Shares of Northern Shield Resources Inc. (CVE:NRN) Stock

Northern Shield Resources Inc. (CVE:NRN – Get Free Report) Director Ian Craig Bliss sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total value of C$75,000.00.

Northern Shield Resources stock opened at C$0.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05. Northern Shield Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$0.04 and a one year high of C$0.13.

Northern Shield Resources Inc, a natural resource company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and exploring mineral properties primarily in Eastern Canada. It primarily explores for nickel, copper, gold, silver, and platinum group elements. The company holds 100% interest in the Merasheen property with 99 claims covering an area of 25 square kilometers located at the southern end of Merasheen Island in Placentia Bay, Newfoundland; 100% interests in the Huckleberry property comprising 52 claims with an area of 25 square kilometers located in north of Schefferville, Quebec; and 100% interests in the Idefix property with 40 claims covering an area of 18 square kilometers located in Labrador Trough, Québec.

