Ian Craig Bliss Sells 1,500,000 Shares of Northern Shield Resources Inc. (CVE:NRN) Stock

Northern Shield Resources Inc. (CVE:NRN – Get Free Report) Director Ian Craig Bliss sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total value of C$75,000.00.
Northern Shield Resources Stock Down 11.1 %
Northern Shield Resources stock opened at C$0.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05. Northern Shield Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$0.04 and a one year high of C$0.13.
