Insider Buying: Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Director Buys $200,027.30 in Stock

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Free Report) Director Andrew J. Armanino purchased 274,010 shares of Better Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.73 per share, with a total value of $200,027.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 728,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,708.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Better Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Better Therapeutics stock opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03. Better Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $2.19.

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Better Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Better Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Better Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Better Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Free Report) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 434,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,098 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.83% of Better Therapeutics worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Better Therapeutics Company Profile

Better Therapeutics, Inc, a prescription digital therapeutics company, develops a form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform to treat type 2 diabetes. It also develops software-based prescription digital therapeutics platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions.

Featured Stories

