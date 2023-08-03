Insider Buying: Polymetals Resources Ltd (ASX:POL) Insider Acquires 199,230 Shares of Stock

Polymetals Resources Ltd (ASX:POL – Get Free Report) insider David Sproule purchased 199,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.32 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$64,351.29 ($43,188.79).
David Sproule also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 20th, David Sproule bought 150,000 shares of Polymetals Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.31 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$46,800.00 ($31,409.40).
- On Friday, May 12th, David Sproule 17,410,714 shares of Polymetals Resources stock.
Polymetals Resources Stock Performance
About Polymetals Resources
