Insider Buying: Polymetals Resources Ltd (ASX:POL) Insider Acquires 199,230 Shares of Stock

Polymetals Resources Ltd (ASX:POL – Get Free Report) insider David Sproule purchased 199,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.32 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$64,351.29 ($43,188.79).

David Sproule also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Polymetals Resources alerts:

On Thursday, July 20th, David Sproule bought 150,000 shares of Polymetals Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.31 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$46,800.00 ($31,409.40).

On Friday, May 12th, David Sproule 17,410,714 shares of Polymetals Resources stock.

Polymetals Resources Stock Performance

About Polymetals Resources

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Polymetals Resources Ltd engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in West Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Alahiné licence covering an area of approximately 64.2 square kilometers; and the Mansala licence covering an area of approximately 48.2 square kilometers located in the Siguiri Basin.

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetals Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetals Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.