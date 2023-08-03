Insider Selling: Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) CEO Sells $122,720.00 in Stock

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares in the company, valued at $33,912,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of A opened at $127.73 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.28 and a twelve month high of $160.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,108,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on A shares. Barclays cut Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.88.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

