Insider Selling: Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Insider Sells $83,211.00 in Stock

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) insider Lori A. Snyder sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total transaction of $83,211.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,998.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:CSL opened at $278.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.64.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Carlisle Companies

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 48.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 23.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,028,000 after buying an additional 10,150 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSL. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.33.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

