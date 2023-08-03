Insider Selling: Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CFO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth R. Hahn sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $401,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 651,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,460,664.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Coursera Stock Performance

COUR stock opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.81. Coursera, Inc. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $16.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.63.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $153.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.71 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 187.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 277.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 108.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COUR shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Coursera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.78.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Further Reading

