Insider Selling: Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) COO Sells 29,827 Shares of Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) COO Shravan Goli sold 29,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $431,000.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 953,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,774,968.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shravan Goli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 31st, Shravan Goli sold 13,334 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $208,277.08.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Shravan Goli sold 1,600 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $22,400.00.

On Thursday, July 13th, Shravan Goli sold 28,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $382,760.00.

On Thursday, June 15th, Shravan Goli sold 2,358 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $30,654.00.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Shravan Goli sold 28,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total value of $371,560.00.

On Friday, June 2nd, Shravan Goli sold 44,716 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $583,543.80.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Shravan Goli sold 46,482 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $536,867.10.

On Monday, May 15th, Shravan Goli sold 28,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $336,280.00.

On Thursday, May 11th, Shravan Goli sold 1,805 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $20,306.25.

Coursera Stock Performance

COUR opened at $15.90 on Thursday. Coursera, Inc. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $16.73. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 20.69% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $153.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.71 million. As a group, analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Coursera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Coursera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

