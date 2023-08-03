Insider Selling: Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) CFO Sells 5,314 Shares of Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) CFO Rajesh Vennam sold 5,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.08, for a total value of $898,491.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,378.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of DRI stock opened at $164.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.50 and its 200 day moving average is $155.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.20 and a 52-week high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 65.50%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.04.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

