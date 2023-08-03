Insider Selling: Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) CAO Sells $361,195.00 in Stock

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $361,195.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,812.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FTV stock opened at $78.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.16. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $57.43 and a twelve month high of $78.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.55.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 317.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Fortive by 1,590.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in Fortive by 683.3% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

