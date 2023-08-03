Insider Selling: MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Insider Sells $793,730.00 in Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) insider Caroline L. Kaplan Revocable T sold 7,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.39, for a total transaction of $793,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,688.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MGP Ingredients Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of MGPI opened at $113.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.51 and its 200-day moving average is $100.55. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.68 and a 12 month high of $125.74.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $201.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.43 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGP Ingredients

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 76.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MGPI. StockNews.com started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Featured Stories

