Insider Selling: Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) EVP Sells 26,500 Shares of Stock

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $733,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,128.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Old Republic International Price Performance

ORI opened at $27.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.23. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $27.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Republic International

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 91.2% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORI

About Old Republic International

(Get Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.