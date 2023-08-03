Insider Selling: Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) CFO Sells 2,143 Shares of Stock

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at $19,102,284. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ROP opened at $491.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $470.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $449.18. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $502.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 43,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

