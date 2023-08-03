Insider Selling: Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) CFO Sells $358,750.00 in Stock

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $358,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,179,511. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stephane Biguet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 26th, Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $291,687.50.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00.

NYSE:SLB opened at $57.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.81. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $33.43 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

SLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 269.7% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

