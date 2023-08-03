Insider Selling: STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Director Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $1,094,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at $258,499.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

STAG Industrial Trading Down 0.3 %

STAG stock opened at $35.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $38.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.24 and its 200 day moving average is $34.84.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 134.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STAG Industrial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 111,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 10,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

