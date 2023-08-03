Insider Selling: Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) Director Sells 39,400 Shares of Stock

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) Director Peter Brereton sold 39,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.81, for a total value of C$1,174,431.26.
Tecsys Trading Down 1.6 %
TCS stock opened at C$27.56 on Thursday. Tecsys Inc. has a 52 week low of C$23.75 and a 52 week high of C$41.13. The company has a market cap of C$401.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.86 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.00.
Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.01). Tecsys had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 1.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tecsys Inc. will post 0.2759078 EPS for the current year.
About Tecsys
Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.
