Insider Selling: Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Director Sells $1,890,064.26 in Stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $172.44 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $145.97 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 100,025.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,297,017,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,489,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,722,587 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,313,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,753,056,000 after buying an additional 2,035,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,818,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,034,694,000 after buying an additional 721,775 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,632,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,325,865,000 after buying an additional 1,521,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,780,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,263,468,000 after buying an additional 222,634 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TXN. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.32.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.