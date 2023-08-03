Insider Selling: The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Insider Sells $1,243,972.00 in Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) insider John C. Geist sold 3,524 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,972.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,269. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Boston Beer Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $358.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 68.11 and a beta of 1.07. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $296.27 and a twelve month high of $422.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.01.
Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $603.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.03 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 7.94%. Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $297.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $364.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.21.
The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.
