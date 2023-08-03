Insider Selling: The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) CEO Sells 11,830 Shares of Stock

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 11,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $591,973.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 922,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,174,059.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ODP Stock Down 2.1 %

ODP stock opened at $48.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.82. The ODP Co. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $53.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.10.

Get ODP alerts:

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter. ODP had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 2.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ODP shares. B. Riley started coverage on ODP in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised ODP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ODP

Institutional Trading of ODP

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in ODP during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,495,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in ODP by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,910,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,462,000 after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in ODP by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 19,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in ODP during the 2nd quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ODP by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

ODP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.