Insider Selling: TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) CAO Sells $150,755.00 in Stock

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) CAO Paul Swart sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $150,755.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,190.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

TriMas Price Performance

Shares of TriMas stock opened at $26.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.72. TriMas Co. has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $31.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.74.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $233.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.81 million. TriMas had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TriMas Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TriMas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BWS Financial started coverage on shares of TriMas in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriMas

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of TriMas by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 94,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 18,042 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriMas by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriMas by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,505,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,394,000 after purchasing an additional 55,541 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriMas by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 35,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TriMas by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

