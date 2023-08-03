Insider Selling: Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Sells 3,675 Shares of Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $355,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,282 shares in the company, valued at $3,996,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vicor Trading Down 11.0 %

Vicor stock opened at $78.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.37. Vicor Co. has a 52 week low of $38.71 and a 52 week high of $98.38.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $106.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.97 million. Vicor had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicor

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Vicor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 2.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,352 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

VICR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Vicor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.67.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

