Insider Selling: Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) President Sells 15,262 Shares of Stock

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) President Sarah Luna sold 15,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $303,866.42. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 254,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,074,899.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sarah Luna also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 25th, Sarah Luna sold 3,857 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $97,196.40.

XPOF opened at $21.16 on Thursday. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $33.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.07.

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.13). Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $70.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Xponential Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPOF. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 23.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 23.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XPOF shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Xponential Fitness from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Xponential Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

