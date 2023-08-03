Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.40-9.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.84.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $145.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.81. Insight Enterprises has a 52 week low of $81.11 and a 52 week high of $151.95.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,897,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,233,000 after purchasing an additional 43,008 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 3,760.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 921,122 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,414,000 after buying an additional 476,084 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 752,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,790,000 after buying an additional 477,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 603,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,300,000 after buying an additional 27,624 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

