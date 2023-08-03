Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $664,000 Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8,435.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $705,000.

PPA stock opened at $84.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $64.48 and a twelve month high of $86.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.02.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

