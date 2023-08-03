Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) CEO Buys $116,577.50 in Stock

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Intel Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $34.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.31 and a beta of 0.89. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.63.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is -227.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 10,193 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,159 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

