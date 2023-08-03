International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IP. 51job restated a maintains rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of International Paper from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Paper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of International Paper from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.82.

International Paper Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $36.59 on Monday. International Paper has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $45.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,418.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,418.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,496.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Paper

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IP. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in International Paper by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

