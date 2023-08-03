Intrust Bank NA Increases Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XEL. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $576,873,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $231,020,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 90,544.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 3,219,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 3,216,153 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after buying an additional 1,263,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,159,000 after buying an additional 1,183,298 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $62.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $77.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.48 and a 200 day moving average of $66.25.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.03%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.18.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

