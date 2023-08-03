Intrust Bank NA Makes New $224,000 Investment in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 704 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 359.5% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WSO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $323.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $358.44.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of WSO stock opened at $359.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $361.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.73. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $228.61 and a one year high of $383.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.94.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.45). Watsco had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.52 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.08%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

