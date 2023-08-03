Intrust Bank NA Raises Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $15,019,213,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1,160.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE ZTS opened at $182.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.77. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $194.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $84.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.50.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

