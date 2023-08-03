Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 6,565 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,945% compared to the average daily volume of 321 call options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 108,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 44,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 150,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HLIT opened at $11.38 on Thursday. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.20 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.04.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Harmonic had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $157.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Harmonic will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Harmonic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Harmonic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Harmonic from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

