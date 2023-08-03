Investors Buy Large Volume of TG Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 11,629 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 30% compared to the typical volume of 8,970 call options.

TG Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %

TGTX stock opened at $10.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.63 and its 200 day moving average is $21.13. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $35.67.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $16.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.39 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,966.56% and a negative return on equity of 213.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2606.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at TG Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of TG Therapeutics

In related news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $814,537.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,928.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $814,537.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,928.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 73,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $1,966,374.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 654,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,484,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 102.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TGTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.