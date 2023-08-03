IonQ Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 15,495 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 45% compared to the average volume of 10,694 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IonQ news, insider Christopher Monroe sold 2,680 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $28,193.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,056,254 shares in the company, valued at $42,671,792.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 4,417 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $46,466.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,583,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,261,165.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,630 shares of company stock worth $2,482,748. Insiders own 13.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of IonQ

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONQ. Softbank Group CORP. bought a new stake in IonQ in the 1st quarter valued at $37,753,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of IonQ by 485.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,197,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,999 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of IonQ by 8,179.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,282,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,402 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IonQ by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,635,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,433 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of IonQ by 421.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,038,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 839,274 shares during the period. 40.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IonQ Trading Down 7.7 %

IONQ stock opened at $18.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -50.92 and a beta of 2.04. IonQ has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $20.14.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 531.99% and a negative return on equity of 15.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IonQ will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Westpark Capital lowered IonQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on IonQ from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IonQ has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

