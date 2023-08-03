iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 86.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $105.83 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $108.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.84.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

