Jefferies Financial Group Raises Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target to $275.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America upgraded Boeing from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $242.64.

Get Boeing alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Boeing

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $231.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.92 and a 200 day moving average of $209.74. The company has a market capitalization of $139.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.89 and a beta of 1.41. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Boeing will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boeing

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,636,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,272 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,908,984 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,099,342,000 after acquiring an additional 224,280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after acquiring an additional 872,795 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 734.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $926,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837,422 shares in the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.