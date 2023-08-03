Jeremy Stoppelman Sells 10,000 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 10,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,173,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,798,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeremy Stoppelman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 28th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 10,000 shares of Yelp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00.

Yelp Stock Performance

Yelp stock opened at $43.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.87. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 87.71 and a beta of 1.49. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The local business review company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $312.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.17 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 2.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Yelp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Yelp from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Yelp from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yelp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

Institutional Trading of Yelp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 867 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Articles

