Joseph Morea Acquires 20,000 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Stock

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Morea purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.68 per share, for a total transaction of $73,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joseph Morea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Joseph Morea sold 17,500 shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $36,225.00.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ILPT opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $257.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.38. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average is $3.15.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 128,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 60,947 shares during the period. Flat Footed LLC lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 259.5% in the 4th quarter. Flat Footed LLC now owns 3,461,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,558 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 380,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 34,916 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 170,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000. Institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties that serve the growing needs of e-commerce. As of March 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 413 properties containing approximately 60.0 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.

