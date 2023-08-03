JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/1/2023 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Atlantic Securities from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/18/2023 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $173.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/17/2023 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $158.00 to $168.00.

7/17/2023 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $174.00 to $180.00.

7/17/2023 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $160.00 to $170.00.

7/16/2023 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $179.00 to $182.00.

7/12/2023 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

7/11/2023 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $149.00.

7/10/2023 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/7/2023 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

6/26/2023 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 888 Holdings plc.

6/26/2023 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $165.00 to $160.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $155.48 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $159.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.74%.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 336,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,128,000 after buying an additional 34,068 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 43,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after buying an additional 13,792 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,723,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,579,000 after buying an additional 26,285 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

