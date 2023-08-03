Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,709,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:LMT opened at $448.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $381.55 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $456.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $465.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

