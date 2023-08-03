Jump Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG)

Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000.

Get Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Trading Up 9.4 %

Shares of YANG opened at $8.82 on Thursday. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $38.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.