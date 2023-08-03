Jump Financial LLC Cuts Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Jump Financial LLC lessened its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,316 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 48,996 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,822,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $246,962,000 after buying an additional 3,843,096 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 88.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,810,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $113,950,000 after buying an additional 2,720,566 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,323,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $712,308,000 after buying an additional 2,227,845 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 312.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,523,652 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,719,000 after buying an additional 1,911,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV Stock Down 1.9 %

NOV opened at $20.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.35. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day moving average is $18.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.92.

NOV Dividend Announcement

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. NOV had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 7.99%. NOV’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOV. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of NOV from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NOV

About NOV

(Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.