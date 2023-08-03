Jump Financial LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 166.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.05% of Victory Capital worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 15,601 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,201,000 after purchasing an additional 159,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 473,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 12,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Craig Brown sold 57,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total value of $1,947,546.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,219,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,629,241.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,814 shares of company stock worth $4,937,739. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VCTR. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $32.70 on Thursday. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $34.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $201.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

