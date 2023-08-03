Jump Financial LLC Sells 36,122 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Jump Financial LLC cut its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 78.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,122 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 53.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.59.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $104.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.57. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.04 and a 52-week high of $129.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $420.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 10.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

