Katapult Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 21,767 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,055% compared to the average volume of 1,884 put options.
Katapult Stock Performance
Shares of KPLT stock opened at $16.01 on Thursday. Katapult has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $43.25. The stock has a market cap of $63.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.27.
Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter. Katapult had a negative return on equity of 288.92% and a negative net margin of 19.93%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Katapult
Katapult Company Profile
Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.
