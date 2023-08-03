KBC Group NV Boosts Stock Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 1,893.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,966 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Aramark were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,758,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,271,000 after purchasing an additional 302,698 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1,042.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,850,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,725,727 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aramark by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,897,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,358,000 after acquiring an additional 198,530 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Aramark by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,048,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,728,000 after acquiring an additional 326,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in Aramark by 26.8% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 7,574,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,805 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aramark alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARMK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aramark in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Aramark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.27.

Aramark Stock Performance

Shares of ARMK opened at $38.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Aramark has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $45.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.62.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Aramark had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.81%.

Aramark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.