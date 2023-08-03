Kelly Steckelberg Sells 10,960 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $806,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 13th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $776,844.80.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $749,664.00.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $222,262.56.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $210,140.32.

On Friday, May 12th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $205,949.12.

Shares of ZM opened at $69.89 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.45 and a twelve month high of $119.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.58 and a beta of -0.21.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZM. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 120.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 366,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,030,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth $760,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 8,626.5% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 10,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

