Kenneth R. Hahn Sells 19,520 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth R. Hahn sold 19,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $295,142.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 651,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,848,396.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Coursera Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COUR opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.63. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.81. Coursera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $16.73.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $153.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.71 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Coursera in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Coursera by 187.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coursera by 277.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Coursera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coursera by 108.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Coursera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coursera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.78.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

