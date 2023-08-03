Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the June 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Trading Up 0.3 %

Khosla Ventures Acquisition stock opened at $10.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $10.24. Khosla Ventures Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Khosla Ventures Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 422.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,243,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,040 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,205,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,042,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 97.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,335,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,545,000 after buying an additional 660,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth $6,463,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Company Profile

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

