KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) PT Raised to $570.00 at Citigroup

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $480.00 to $570.00 in a report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KLAC. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas cut shares of KLA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $455.50.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $499.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $470.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $418.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. KLA has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $517.30. The company has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KLA will post 21.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $775,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,344,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $775,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,344,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.02, for a total transaction of $1,759,579.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,303,908.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,566,524. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of KLA by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

